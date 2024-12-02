ACI Worldwide launches eCommerce Payments to help merchants, PSPs capitalise on ecommerce

The SaaS-based UP eCommerce Payments solution is the realisation of ACI’s ecommerce strategy, which began with the 2014 acquisition of Retail Decisions (ReD) and its solution for preventing and managing ecommerce fraud. In 2015, ACI acquired PAY.ON and its global ecommerce payment gateway solution.

eCommerce provides merchants worldwide with revenue opportunities, but major impediments include the challenges of accepting locally-preferred payment methods as well as cross-border payment processing, especially for those restricted by legacy processing infrastructure. Merchants can expand anywhere in the world with ACI’s global network. This is augmented by payments expertise, and global fraud prevention capabilities backed by expert risk analysis.

The solution includes plug-ins to all major ecommerce shopping cart solutions and relevant online payment methods for virtually any market, and it delivers integrated payments and fraud capabilities (via a single sign-on). It gives merchants the ability to accept customers’ payments with integration of payment methods across multiple channels, and expedite shopper checkout with widget-based payment forms, process payments with integrated, real-time fraud prevention.

Moreover, it provides around the clock analytics (as well as outsourced PCI compliance) supporting accept, deny and challenge rates, facilitate local and cross-border growth through an open payments platform that provides technical connectivity to a global network, and build upon and leverage open platform technology based on RESTful API architecture.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.