ACI Worldwide, KNET extend partnership for payment innovation

KNET offers end-to-end payment solutions for all financial institutions in Kuwait. With the help of ACI Enterprise Payments Platform, KNET launched in 2020 its 3edeti service, which provides users with the ability to send Eidia electronically to any mobile number registered in Kuwait. Eidia are electronic gift vouchers that can be sent as gifts to family members during the festival of Eid, one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar in which large amounts of cash are traditionally exchanged between family members. The service enables sending Eidia electronically and instantly, and will be available 24/7 during the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday. It offers additional benefits such as cashback and exclusive offers from participating merchants.

The ACI Enterprise Payments Platform is an enterprise payments solution for acquiring and authorising transactions across all digital payment channels. It is built on open service-oriented architecture for robust payments orchestration.