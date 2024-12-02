ACI Worldwide, JP Morgan partner for payment options in Europe

Through this collaboration, merchants will have a pre-certified and easy-to-onboard service combining JP Morgan’s Europe-based acquiring platform with the ACI Omni-Commerce solution to deliver in-store payment acceptance capabilities.

ACI Omni-Commerce is a secure, cloud-based, point-to-point encryption (P2PE)-validated payments platform, providing merchants a safe and consistent payments experience across all channels, whether in-store, online, or mobile.