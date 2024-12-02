ACI Worldwide joins US Faster Payments Council

As a member of the council, ACI supports its aim of facilitating faster payments ubiquity in the US. ACI currently supports 18 real-time domestic schemes around the world, including Zelle and TCH in the US, and will support FedNow as it moves toward production. ACI provides processing for approximately 50% of the UK’s Faster Payments (UKFP), the core processing infrastructure for Malaysia’s Real-Time Retail Payments Platform (RPP), and STET’s real-time payments platform for PSPs in Europe.

Additionally, ACI has customers using UP Real-Time Payments to access Singapore FAST and the Australian NPP (New Payments Platform). ACI also serves on the ISO 20022 Real-Time Payments Group and the EPC Instant Payments Technology Group.

The FPC is an industry-led membership organisation whose mission is to facilitate a payment system where Americans can safely and securely pay anyone, anywhere, at any time and with near-immediate funds availability. By design, the FPC encourages a diverse range of perspectives and is open to all stakeholders in the US payment system.