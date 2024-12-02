ACI Worldwide joins EPASOrg for card payment solutions standards

ACI is committed to supporting the EPAS standards in its Postilion and BASE24-eps products, which are aimed at retailers and merchant acquirers looking to support EPAS using ACI’s solutions. The EPAS standards were initially developed to address the requirements of the SEPA zone, and are now being promoted globally.

The role of EPASOrg is to develop, promote and maintain card payment standards across Europe. EPASOrg promotes the introduction and acceptance of the EPAS protocols, a series of common standards that ensure the interoperability between card acceptance devices and acquiring systems, integrated retail solutions and terminal management systems.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 of the global retailers.

In recent news, Maricopa County has started using the electronic payment solution of ACI Worldwide to enable residents to pay their property taxes.