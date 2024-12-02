ACI Worldwide, JCB complete the rollout of Web API payment solution

JCB's full implementation of ACI Secure eCommerce, which serves as the foundation for the service, helps acquirers, merchants, and payments service providers (PSPs) drive payments acceptance in key regions across Asia and globally. JCB uses ACI Secure eCommerce as its JCB Web API Service – a processing interface to accelerate JCB Card acceptance in important and growing markets, especially in Asia. With this, acquirers benefit from an API-based interface for both authorisation and clearing. Acquirers are enabled to receive chargeback notifications and request representment as a remedy for chargebacks via the Web API.

Via the full rollout of this solution, acquirers and PSPs are allowed to support their merchants and offer more ways to pay for JCB cardmembers, who prefer to pay with their trusted brand. The ACI Secure eCommerce solution's API facilitates the integration effort and cost for acquirers and PSPs while shortening their time-to-market to offer JCB payment acceptance.