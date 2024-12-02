ACI Worldwide invests in Mindgate for real-time payments solution

The solution will combine ACI’s Universal Payments software solutions with Mindgate’s digital overlay services and will be offered to banks, financial intermediaries, and merchants in India and other international markets via an on-premise, public cloud or hosted model.

Mindgate software processes 70% of UPI transactions in India, while eight of the country’s ten largest banks utilising ACI’s UP solutions for critical payments needs, processing 60% of India’s digital payments transactions.

This investment will also provide Mindgate with the ability to expand its footprint globally. The financial details were not disclosed.

