ACI Worldwide introduces new consumer payments solution

The latest version of ACI’s market-consumer payments solution will enable transactions between consumers and retailers, financial institutions and billers. UP BASE24-eps supports the acquiring, authorizing, routing and switching of consumer transactions, including card and non-card payment types such as mobile and email addresses.

The solution enables new consumer experiences such as mobile payments and person-to-person (P2P) payments, while also offering both card and cardless payments with the same payments infrastructure.

UP BASE24-eps leverages ACI’s Universal Payments (UP) framework, which is at the core of ACI’s strategy to enable enterprise payments. The UP framework is a set of technologies that handles all aspects of payment processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 of the global retailers.

In recent news, US-based Trustco Bank has selected ACI Worldwide, an international provider of electronic payment and banking systems, to power its internet banking and payment services.