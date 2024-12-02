ACI Worldwide, Internal Revenue Service facilitate online tax payments





By reducing the number of steps to pay online, taxpayers will experience faster, more intuitive process when paying their taxes. ACI’s online bill payment service Official Payments is a provider of the IRS and has processed over USD 20 billion in IRS tax payments for more than 20 consecutive years. Moreover, ACI’s OfficialPayments.com provides taxpayers with options to quickly and securely view, manage, and pay their federal, state, and local taxes. More than 80% of IRS electronic payments made through Official Payments are conducted online or via a mobile browser.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), 22 state governments, the District of Columbia, more than 2,400 local municipalities and counties across all 50 states, and 300 colleges and universities are among those bill payments that can be made through ACI’s Official Payments website. This means that consumers can pay federal, state, and local property taxes and other bills including utilities and college tuition with credit cards, debit cards, and electronic checks via mobile, online, telephone, POS, and other channels.



