ACI Worldwide integrates PagBrasil for cross-border ecommerce in Brazil

A full-service payment service provider (PSP), PagBrasil targets the Brazilian market, which represents 42% ecommerce revenues in Latin America. PagBrasil’s proprietary payment platform provides gateway services, processing and collecting, and fraud prevention for both Brazilian and international merchants.

The company also offers a large variety payment methods, including Boleto Flash, Boleto Express, local debit cards, and instalment-enabled domestic credit cards. This optimizes payment methods acceptance for merchants who want to sell in Brazil.

ACI Worldwide offers payment providers and merchants its UP ecommerce Payments solution, which simplifies payment integration into any ecommerce website, application or native app. Integrated real-time fraud management keeps transactions secure, while opening up a network of more than 350 card acquirers and alternative payments methods for successful international expansion.

