ACI Worldwide integrates Ethoca Alerts into global ecommerce payments gateway

ACI will integrate Ethoca’s service, Ethoca Alerts, into its UP eCommerce Payments solution, making it available to payment service providers (PSPs) worldwide and, by extension, to new online merchants globally. The integration of Ethoca Alerts gives PSPs, acquirers, processors and their merchant customers a new way to bolster their fraud defenses with card issuer-confirmed fraud and customer dispute data.

Ethoca Alerts is powered by the industry’s largest global card issuer and merchant collaboration network, according to the company. It gives merchants an early warning on confirmed fraud and customer dispute transactions, allowing them to resolve cardholder complaints before they reach the costly chargeback stage.

Merchants on the network receive alerts as soon as cardholders confirm fraud with their bank – not weeks later through the slow, costly chargeback process. This immediate notification provides the window of time merchants need to stop the fulfillment of goods and services, as well as eliminate the impending chargeback by issuing a refund to the cardholder.

Through Ethoca’s integration with the UP eCommerce Payments solution, PSPs, acquirers and processors can activate the Ethoca Alerts service and enable their merchants to benefit from nearly instant chargeback avoidance on confirmed fraudulent transactions. The integration provides merchants with new features, including automated refunding to ensure elimination of chargebacks.

In addition, Ethoca Alerts complements ACI’s portfolio of integrated payment and fraud solutions, including ACI ReD Shield, enabling ACI customers to use them together as part of a fraud prevention strategy suited for today’s complex online payment environment.