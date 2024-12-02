ACI Worldwide, Integrated Research bring mobility to payments monitoring

Developed by Integrated Research, Prognosis 10 powers ACI Payments Service Management to deliver integrated performance management for ACI payments and fraud management environments.

Cloud-enabled Prognosis 10 provides enhanced options for in-depth monitoring and analysis of transactions, applications, IT infrastructure and payment devices.

Designed to assist issuer, acquirer, processor, retailer and fraud management environments, Prognosis 10 provides business insight across a number of delivery channels, payment types and devices including mobile, online, POS and ATM.

ACI Worldwide provides electronic payments and banking services for almost 2,600 financial institutions, retailers and processors around the world.

In recent news, ACI Worldwide has unveiled that payment device vendors VeriFone, Ingenico and Equinox support its Point to Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions