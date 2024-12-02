ACI Worldwide, Hi-Pay team up to create a payments gateway service in Mongolia





As part of the agreement, ACI’s tech gives Hi-Pay a foundational platform upon which it can build a range of new products and services. Hi-Pay selected ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution with its integrated secure payments gateway and fraud management capabilities, and connected with ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution, to provide a compatible payments system for the Mongolian market, which depends primarily on the domestic T-Card bank network.

In addition to supporting the existing T-Card network, Hi-Pay will enable alternative payment methods, such as Alipay and WeChat Pay, making these payment methods available through its own mobile wallet and merchant loyalty scheme. At the same time, ACI’s open payments architecture provides Hi-Pay with the solutions needed to power its own mobile wallet for the domestic market, including QR code payments. These solutions connect to global card schemes and payment methods to drive secure cross-border ecommerce.