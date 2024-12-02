ACI Worldwide helps allpago to achieve 150 per cent growth

An ACI customer, allpago enables companies globally to do business and accept payments across Latin America, incorporating locally-preferred credit cards and alternative payment methods via location-based checkout.

According to eMarketer, Brazil is the only country in Latin America included in the top 10 global retail eCommerce markets — with double digit growth expected through 2018.

The SaaS-based UP eCommerce Payments solution provides payment providers, retailers and ecommerce companies a solution with integration, global connections and high-tech real-time fraud prevention.

Providing connectivity to more than 350 alternative payment methods and card acquirers in over 160 countries, UP eCommerce Payments empowers merchants and the payment service providers (PSPs) that serve them to capitalise on the USD 2.2 trillion global ecommerce opportunity by embracing payments innovation.

