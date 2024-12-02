ACI Worldwide extends partnership with Boots UK to drive payments modernisation

Boots UK will utilise ACI Omni-Commerce, a P2PE omni-channel platform, which will enable payments across all channels, whether in-store, online, or mobile. Boots will also benefit from the solution’s multi-layered fraud strategy that uses a combination of consortium payments intelligence, profiling, machine learning, and rules – an approach that aims to maximise payment acceptance while minimising fraud and chargeback costs.

The ACI solution will also enable Boots to meet the requirements of Strong Customer Authentication, the European security standard for online payments that came into effect on at the beginning of 2021, with the UK following suit in September 2021.