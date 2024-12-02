ACI Worldwide expands technology partnership ecosystem





Following this announcement, ACI is collaborating with MongoDB, a document-oriented NoSQL database, as well as with the open source technology NATS from Synadia Communications for the reference architecture of ACI Connetic, ACI’s unified, cloud-native payments platform.

This process is building on strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Red Hat, and IBM, aiming to extend ACI Connetic beyond a traditional payments hub, as well as deliver optimised and functional payment engines to support financial institutions in meeting growingly stringent non-functional requirements and increase resilience against potential disruptions.











More information on the announcement

With the industry shifting toward real-time, API-driven, globally distributed architectures, banks have come under increasing pressure to future-proof their payments infrastructure. At the same time, with traditional architectures being under the weight of new demands and digital-native players optimising their performance, availability, and development, regulators across the globe have called on banks and financial institutions to shore up defences and increase operational resilience.

With this in mind, ACI Connetic aims to optimise the manner in which banks future-proof their payments infrastructure, while also supporting the increasing non-functional requirements of modern payments. Its technology is set to support the resilience, scalability, and security of banks’ payment systems, while streamlining the overall transition to cloud-based infrastructures to improve operational efficiency as well.

According to the official press release, ACI’s unified cloud-based payments platform is to boost operational resiliency and support the increasing non-functional requirements of modern payment systems. The product was designed to combine card and account-to-account processing on a single, unified platform, delivering an improved combination of proven payments capabilities, integrated fraud prevention, and secure cloud architecture. At the same time, the platform will continue to focus on meeting the demands of modern banking, as well as giving financial institutions the flexibility, scalability, and resilience they need to compete in an increasingly complex payments landscape.