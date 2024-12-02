ACI Worldwide enables Paze for online checkout

ACI Worldwide has partnered with Paze, an online checkout solution for banks and credit unions, to improve its checkout experience.

Paze allows consumers to pay online with their preferred credit and debit cards via added security through tokenisation and digital authentication, and cardholders do not need to sign up or download apps to use the checkout option, where available. As digital commerce accelerates, merchants are under pressure to offer improved and secure checkout experiences.

Through the collaboration with ACI, Paze aims to make it easy for businesses to offer credit and debit cardholders a more convenient way to check out online, backed by new safeguards and network-level tokenisation.

Advancing speed and convenience for ecommerce

A recent study from ACI Worldwide shows that 61% of customers abandoned purchases in 2024 due to their preferred payment method not being present at checkout. However, 21% of ecommerce sites still offer only one payment method, incentivising shoppers to leave as friction stands between them and the transaction.

ACI Worldwide supports Paze on its global orchestration platform, offering merchants of all sizes a simple integration of the Paze Wallet across web, mobile, and in-app payment processes. Low-friction checkout has the potential to increase conversion rates by reducing the steps shoppers have to take in order to complete the purchase. The enablement is projected to support up to 16 million US ecommerce transactions across ACI’s merchant base this year.

Paze represents an online checkout solution that banks and credit unions can offer to merchants and consumers, combining eligible credit and debit cards into a single wallet and, thus, eliminating manual card data entry. Currently, Paze helps process payments from more than 150 million credit and debit cards.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.