ACI Worldwide drives payments transformation for ACS, a division of Altron

According to the press release, UP Retail Payments is a enterprise payment solution for acquiring and authorising transactions across all digital payment channels. It is based on the Universal Payments (UP) Framework and built on open service-oriented architecture for robust payments orchestration.

By utilising UP Retail Payments, ACS, a long-term ACI customer, will enable its retail customers to bring to market a wide variety of alternative payment schemes, including QR-based schemes and mobile-based POS devices to meet the growing market and customer demand for alternative payment methods.

Moreover, as the pandemic is accelerating the demand for global adoption of new alternative and digital payments methods, ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution enables merchants to capture more market share and address the needs of their customers, especially the underbanked population, the company’s officials stated.

ACI’s UP Retail Payments delivers 24x7 secure payment capabilities and is currently used by 8 of the world’s top 10 banks.