ACI Worldwide drives digital bill payments for Oklahoma Wesleyan University

According to the press release, the company will offer its new mobile ID feature as a digital campus ID card for students and faculty, in addition to the digital billing offering.

The initiative comes as the university sought a solution that would integrate its bill payment system with its student information system. Therefore, with ACI Speedpay, OKWU will have a single, integrated platform that powers the entire bill payments operation.

Besides, the solution’s mobile ID feature will give students and faculty not only building access, but functionality that includes closed loop transactions and declining balance, which students can use to make purchases around the campus. In addition, the offering runs in an environment that features high security, full Level 1 PCI compliance, and privacy practices to ensure that student and faculty information is protected.

Overall, ACI Speedpay offers students convenient payment plan options and security for all their campus payment needs, as the solution’s student payment portal enables students to securely manage and streamline college payments, while providing higher education institutions with a customised offering that extends the look and feel of their current website.