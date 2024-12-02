ACI Worldwide delivers tech transformation for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank in India

The milestone was achieved through ACI’s partnership with AGS Transact Technologies (AGSTTL), one of India’s end-to-end payment solutions providers.

ACIs UP Retail Payments solution, featuring UP BASE24-eps, is payments solution that enables institutions to acquire, authenticate and authorize, route and protect card and digital payments from multiple channels. ACI’s UP solutions are relied upon by 18 of the world’s banks and used in 59 countries, and the global payments company has a proven track record in the Indian market. As the pace of payments transformation has gathered pace in India, The ACI and AGSTTL partnership has paved the way for AGSTTL to offer the solution via a hosted model, compliant with the recent RBI (Reserve Bank of India) mandate regarding storing of data within India.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank – by transitioning to the latest iteration of ACI’s solution – can process conventional as well as multiple new transaction types through UP Retail Payments. Utkarsh will also be in a position to access the set of APIs developed by the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) UPI initiative, which connect banks’ issuing systems to central infrastructures and payment service providers (PSPs).

