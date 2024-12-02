ACI Worldwide continues to process payments for the City of Baltimore

The City of Baltimore is relying on ACI’s electronic payment offerings for real property and personal property tax payments, metered water bill, as well as parking and other miscellaneous city payments.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.