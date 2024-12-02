ACI Worldwide, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia to modernise payments infrastructure

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) takes part in Ethiopia’s move toward becoming a cashless economy. The bank is using ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution to optimise its payments environment, enabling it to upgrade its legacy systems and implement real-time, any-to-any payment capabilities.

UP Retail Payments solution combines the features and functionalities of current systems and next-generation technologies to deliver a digital payment experience. The solution supports the customer’s chosen Open API strategies through the Universal Payments Framework’s API manager capabilities, providing a path for handling real-time payments.

Earlier in 2018, ACI Worldwide has announced support for the new pan-European TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) scheme.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.