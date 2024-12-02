ACI Worldwide brings Alipay to Africa via Peach Payments

Alipay, operated by Ant Financial Services Group, is a large online and mobile payment platform with more than 450 million active Chinese users. City Sightseeing is the first local merchant in Africa to offer the platform as part of its mobile and ecommerce strategy, to capture the growing Chinese visitor market in South Africa.

China is an important outbound tourism market, with 135 million travelling abroad in 2016, representing a 6% growth compared to 2015. According to the company’s press-release, Chinese tourists are increasingly looking to African destinations, and in South Africa alone there was a 93% rise in Chinese arrivals in 2016.

Peach Payments benefits from its integration to ACI’s global network of more than 350 acquirers and alternative payment methods, with payment infrastructure based on an open API. Mobile payment features are delivered by the Mobile Commerce SDK, a part of the company’s toolkit.

