ACI Worldwide, BMO partner for B2C payments with Zelle

ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution provides BMO with connectivity to real-time payment networks from a single hub. In addition, BMO has also deployed Zelle, which allows businesses to capitalise on real-time B2C payments using a consumer’s email address or US mobile phone number.

ACI is an official technology partner of the Zelle network. The company’s UP Real-Time Payments solution allows financial institutions to address their RTGS (Real-time Gross Settlement), SWIFT messaging, ACH, and faster payments needs (including Zelle and The Clearing House RTP) with a single, universal offering. ACI enables time to market, management of cash flow, fraud detection capabilities, connectivity to new payments types, and transparency for customers in tracking their payments.

