ACI Worldwide, BioCatch enable banks detect fraud online with behavioral biometrics

In addition to machine learning and advanced analytics capabilities from ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution, banks around the world will now benefit from BioCatch’s real-time behavioural assessments to identify a wide range of cyber threats.

Founded in 2011 by experts in neural science research, machine learning and cybersecurity, BioCatch’s patented approach analyses the way users interact with online applications and devices and introduces subtle tests known as “invisible challenges” into their online banking sessions. Users subconsciously respond to these challenges, without sensing any change in their experience. The response provides additional behavioural data that can be used to distinguish a real user from an imposter, whether human or robotic. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.

Together with ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution and its capability to coordinate data sources and integrate risk services, organizations will be able to combat new and emerging online threats that compromise business integrity.

ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management uses a combination of machine learning, stronger controls and risk orchestration through a flexible, transparent and sophisticated architecture, empowering businesses to independently succeed. As part of ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution, ACI Proactive Risk Manager delivers peace of mind in the face of continuously evolving fraud threats. For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.