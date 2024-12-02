ACI Worldwide becomes certified for SWIFT gpi

The Universal Payments Real-Time Payments solution allows financial institutions (FIs) to address their Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), SWIFT messaging and real-time payments needs with a single, universal offering.

SWIFT gpi is a key value-added service for FIs that speeds up international funds transfers, provides transparency on fees and improves end customer experience and channel efficiency.

ACIs SWIFT gpi solution can be fully integrated with the banks applications and workflows, allowing quick rollout to immediately provide ACI customers with all the gpi benefits.

ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution is an extensible payments and SWIFT messaging solution that provides global processing capabilities, supporting the new SWIFT gpi service. With interfaces directly to SWIFTNet services, as well as multiple real-time gross settlement (RTGS), ACH networks and real-time payment networks across the globe, UP Real-Time Payments is a single, integrated solution for domestic and international processing.