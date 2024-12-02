ACI Worldwide announces Money Transfer System being awarded 2016 SWIFT Certified Application

SWIFT’s financial services industry certification acknowledges that Money Transfer System effectively manages SWIFT messages in order to achieve certification.

Money Transfer System is an extensible payments and SWIFT messaging solution that provides global processing capabilities. With interfaces directly to SWIFTNet services, as well as multiple real-time gross settlement (RTGS), low value and real-time networks across the globe, the system is a single, integrated solution for domestic and international processing, including the SEPA Credit Transfer and Direct Debit schemes.

Money Transfer System is part of ACIs UP Transaction Banking solution. ACIs Universal Payments (UP) portfolio of solutions orchestrates all aspects of payments processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network. ACI will feature UP Transaction Banking and UP for Immediate Payments demonstrations at the SWIFT Sibos Conference, September 26-29, in Geneva (booth F-59).

