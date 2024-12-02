ACI Worldwide announces Erste Bank Hungary will utilise UP Retail Payments in Europe

UP Retail Payments combines the BASE24 and UP BASE24-eps, ACI’s retail payment platforms, and UP Framework – which orchestrates any payment type, channel, currency or network – into a solution that banks and processors can customise to fit their payments needs.

The UP Retail Payments solution helps EBH to protect its existing investments and payments infrastructure and add new payment types and new volumes as its customer needs evolve.

EBH, an ACI customer since 2003, is one of the largest banks in Hungary. It is a member of Erste Group, one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe, with 15.8 million clients across a network of more than 2.700 branches in 7 countries (Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia and Serbia).

In addition to the UP Retail Payments solution, EBH will also utilise ACI’s fraud management solution, ACI Proactive Risk Manager, and its central monetary transaction manager, ACI Interchange, to calculate interchange fees.

“ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution will also ensure Erste Bank Hungary will be able to fully comply with new European regulations such as the EU Payments Services Directive (PSD2) by enabling faster implementation of Open APIs and facilitating the development of Instant Payments,” said Tamás Foltányi, COO, Erste Bank Hungary.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.