ACI Worldwide and PayPal deliver digital wallet options for bill payments

Monroe County Water Authority (MCWA). PayPal and Venmo will be integrated with ACI Speedpay, giving consumers more options to make bill payments using the digital methods that suit them best.

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that empowers the success of thousands of customers across multiple verticals, including consumer finance, government, education, healthcare, insurance, telco and cable, subscriptions, and utilities.

ACI Worldwide provides real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use their solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk.



