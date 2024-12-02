ACI Worldwide, Alipay partnership expanded for merchants across Europe, Middle East, Africa

The Alipay platform allows merchants to send information and offers to Chinese consumers as they arrive in a country, attracting them to stores, restaurants, attractions and other locations of interest.

Alipay has approximately 60% of the Chinese market share for mobile wallets, with more than 450 million Chinese consumers actively using the service, and over 2 million brick-and-mortar merchants accepting Alipay across China.

The app has an engagement platform that notifies consumers of special offers from merchants in close proximity to their current location, providing information about the stores as well as directions. Shoppers can leave reviews and ratings that enable merchants to grow their brand amongst the Chinese community.

ACI’s UP Merchant Payments solution provides merchants with omnichannel payments capabilities for card-present and card-not-present transactions. The solution combines connectivity to a global network of more than 350 acquirers and alternative payment methods, with a payment infrastructure based on an open API.

