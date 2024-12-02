ACI, Planet Payment to streamline online payments

UnionPay is a bank card association, with over 6.5 billion cards issued worldwide, having over 38 billion transactions on cards in 2016.

SecurePlus allows the acceptance of both credit and debit cards without a re-direct to a UnionPay Hosted Payment Page. This can cause friction due to internet issues, Chinese fire-wall, browser issues, timeouts, etc., resulting in decreased approval rates.

The solution also supports transaction tokenisation and recurring payments, and can offer protection from fraud chargebacks, a significant concern for merchants selling cross-border. Merchants will also be able to price and sell goods in multiple currencies, such as Chinese Renminbi, Hong Kong Dollars, US Dollars and Singapore Dollars.

