ACI launches new API manager functionalities

ACI’s API manager functionalities are designed to support customers in developing a strategic approach to the emerging Open Banking payments ecosystem, and to provide the tools to meet established and emerging regulatory requirements including PSD2 and GDPR.

ACI’s new UP API manager capabilities are designed to:

Connect to any front-end gateway;

Connect to any back-end system that a bank runs;

Provide a middleware API layer to help orchestrate the message flows and business logic to allow banks and external developers to define and build appropriate APIs;

Empower banks to manage the levels of authentication and authorization required to maintain control in the data being requested and accessed.

The solution capabilities support ACI’s Universal Payments strategy and help banks lay the foundation for their own enterprise-wide open banking strategy. Banks can choose and build the endpoints to their systems, and manage which gateways they connect to and use.

The API manager capabilities will be available throughout ACI’s UP portfolio of on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

