ACI introduces SaaS-based EMV solution in the US

The SaaS-based EMV lifecycle management solution will enable issuers to modify and configure parameters for customers.

ACI UP Token Manager, offered in partnership with Netherlands-based smart token management services provider Bell ID, is a component of ACIs integraded suite of card processing solutions.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 of the global retailers.

In recent news, ACI Worldwide has become a member of EPASOrg, a not-for-profit organization focused on overcoming obstacles to interoperability in electronic card payments.