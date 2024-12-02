ACI, i-Sight to deliver case management for bank fraud

The system helps organizations ensure the implementation of proper process controls and immediate access to relevant transaction, customer, and fraud data crucial to identifying, investigating, managing and reducing financial exposure, and mitigating direct and indirect fraud losses.

Case Management is part of the ACIs UP Payments Risk Management solution, which supports both on-premises and cloud deployments. The solution features drag-and-drop reporting, optimized workflow rules and evidence management.

With ACI Case Management powered by i-Sight, organizations can streamline the investigative workflow and create new cases, manage tasks and conduct analysis.

ACI Worldwide, a payment systems company, powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.