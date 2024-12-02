ACI, HyperPay to offer real-time fraud prevention for ecommerce in the MENA region

HyperPay is a payments service provider active in the MENA region. The PSP uses ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments for its cross-border capabilities and technical flexibility and the extension on the partnership will also open access to ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution, a real-time fraud detection and prevention tool.

The MENA region’s eCommerce marketplace is experiencing double-digit growth—with estimates at more than USD 51 billion in 2017. Despite the growth opportunity, the diversity of payments within the region presents challenges for both local and international businesses. Fraud is also becoming a problem as many players do not understand local payments methods.

