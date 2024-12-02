ACI extends global partnership with Vocalink into Saudi Arabia

ACI’s solution offers participating Saudi banks faster and lower-risk onboarding to the new real-time services through its global partnership with Vocalink, a Mastercard company and technology provider, which has partnered with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) to launch real-time payments in the Kingdom.

The partnership between ACI Worldwide and Vocalink combines Vocalink’s IPS solution for central payment infrastructures and ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution for financial institutions. Leveraging success from the US market, the combined offering will accelerate the availability of real-time payments in Saudi Arabia by re-using existing, proven product level integration, thus helping banks to quickly join the SAMA scheme using ACI’s solution.

