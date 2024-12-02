ACI ecommerce solution adopted by National Payment Vietnam

NAPAS operates and manages an inter-bank connection system-with nearly 17,200 ATM, 245,000 POS and 97 million domestic cards from 44 domestic commercial banks and foreign banks-in Vietnam. The company also provides eCommerce services to more than 200 merchants spanning industries such as airlines, telecommunications, tourism and other electronic payment services.

NAPAS will utilise ACIs PAY.ON gateway, which provides connectivity to more than 350 different payment methods, enabling both merchant banks and merchants in the region to offer an ecommerce payment service to online and mobile shoppers.

The UP eCommerce Payments solution provides banks, payment providers, retailers and ecommerce companies a solution with global connections and high-tech real-time fraud prevention. Providing connectivity to more than 350 alternative payment methods and card acquirers in over 160 countries, UP eCommerce Payments empowers merchants and the banks and payment service providers (PSPs) that serve them to capitalise on the USD 2.2 trillion global ecommerce opportunity by embracing payments innovation.

