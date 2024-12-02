ACI data shows fraud increase during holiday season

During the 2018 holiday shopping period, attackers used stolen credit card data to make online purchases that they then picked up in stores. As such, ACI Worldwide, a global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, revealed a 13% increase in fraud attempts in the BOPIS channel.

Based on hundreds of millions of merchant transactions, BOPIS also saw consumer transactions peak at 20% right before Christmas, due to the fact that shoppers bought last-minute gifts before the holiday. Also, findings from the ACI data include: