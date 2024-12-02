ACI acquires PAY.ON to consolidate ecommerce payments capabilities

Under the terms of the agreement, ACI will acquire 100% of the equity of PAY.ON in a combination of cash and stock valuing the company at EUR 180 million (approximately USD 200 million).

Based in Germany, PAY.ON delivers a white label global payment gateway solution to payment services providers (PSPs) and acquirers globally. PAY.ON’s solution features connectivity to more than 300 alternative payment methods and card acquirers in more than 160 countries. This global coverage helps merchants and PSPs to increase international revenues and accelerate market expansion.



PAY.ON’s SaaS-based ecommerce gateway solution complements and strengthens ACI’s UP Retailer Payments offering, positioning ACI as an omnichannel payments provider. The combined ACI/PAY.ON solution provides merchants and PSPs the ability to deliver an omnichannel customer payment experience in any retailer modality – in store, mobile, online – with both on premise and SaaS delivery options.

The global ecommerce market is growing rapidly, with global ecommerce volume expected to grow at a 17% CAGR through 2019. In addition, as the global ecommerce market continues its ascent, the need for cross-border ecommerce payments is a particularly fast growing sector. With business and consumer demands continuing to globalise, cross-border ecommerce volume is expected to grow at an 18% CAGR over the same period.

ACIs Universal Payments (UP) portfolio of solutions orchestrates all aspects of payment processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network. PAY.ON is expected to have minimal impact to revenues and earnings for the remainder of fiscal 2015. ACI plans to use the existing credit facility to finance the transaction.

