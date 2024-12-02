ACH transactions rise because of the stimulus payments





The law provided up to USD 1,200 per adult, depending on household income, and USD 500 per child, up to USD 3,400 for a family of four. The subsequent Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act authorised additional payments, up to USD 600 per adult and USD 600 per child.

In addition to these payments, COVID helped fuel ACH growth as consumers became more comfortable making purchases online. ACH payments for online e-commerce soared by 15% to 7.7 billion transactions. Transaction volume rose 8.2% in 2020 compared to 2019; transaction value surged by 10.8% to USD 61.9 trillion.