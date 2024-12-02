ACH payments volume increases in Q3 2018, NACHA reports

As the study suggests, the network’s performance is driven by online and business-to-business (B2B) payments.

More than 3.3 billion ACH debit and nearly 2.3 billion ACH credit payments were made in the third quarter of 2018. During this same period, B2B payments increased nearly 10% with over 896 million payments completed. Healthcare EFT payments, a healthcare industry standard for claim payments from insurers to providers, also increased by 10% to 77 million payments. In addition to B2B growth, online ACH payments increased by 14% and totaled 1.5 billion.

In addition, according to the press release, there were 43.2 million Same Day ACH payments made in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 192% compared to the same time period in 2017, when Same Day ACH debits were introduced.