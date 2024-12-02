ACH Network registers high quarterly growth

Volume rose 7.7% over the same period in 2018, marking the ACH Networks biggest quarterly increase since the third quarter of 2008, as measured on a processing-day basis.

Second quarter ACH volume totaled more than 6.1 billion payments, with 3.55 billion debits and 2.55 billion credits. Healthcare claim payments and internet-initiated payments each saw a 13% increase, to 86.7 million and 1.6 billion, respectively. B2B payments were up 12% to 995 million, while P2P payments saw a 20% increase to 35.2 million.

In H1 2018, the ACH Network has registered a 6.7% volume increase compared to the first half of 2018. Same Day ACH credit and debit volume soared in the second quarter of 2019, with 59.8 million payments, a 46% increase from 2018.