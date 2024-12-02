ACH Network daily volume exceeds 100 mln payments

Total Network volume exceeded 1.9 billion payments in February 2019.

According to the press release, ACH Network saw its highest volume growth rate in a decade with 23 billion payments. 2018 also marked the fourth consecutive year in which year-to-year volume increased by at least 1 billion payments.

In 2018, the ACH Network moved 23 billion payments and more than USD 51 trillion over a wide range of transaction types, including direct deposit of salaries and benefits, bill payments, business-to-business (B2B) and person-to-person (P2P) payments, and claim payments to healthcare providers.

NACHA is the steward of the ACH Network, an electronic payment system that moves tens of billions of payments annually. The non-profit organisation sets and enforces the NACHA Operating Rules and works to enhance the ACH Network through innovation, education, and advocacy.