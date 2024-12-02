ACH Network continues its growth in 2019

The ACH Network’s volume exceeded 100 million ACH payments per day for the first time in February 2019.

ACH volume in the first quarter was 6 billion payments: 3.5 billion debits and 2.5 billion credits. Internet-initiated payments rose 10.3% to 1.6 billion. There was registered an increases of more than 9% in both B2B payments overall and in healthcare claim payments, to 927 million and 78 million, respectively. According to the press release, there was also a more than 25% jump in P2P transactions to nearly 36 million.

In addition, there were 52.7 million Same Day ACH payments, up 24% from the same period in 2018.