ACH Alert introduces Payment Data Xchange within fraud prevention platform

Fraud Prevention HQ is a decisioning portal that provides a fully integrated dashboard for financial institution customers to make their pay or no-pay decisions on suspicious payment activity across any payment channel.

The configuration options within the new PDX module enable financial institutions to choose the EDI feature, the ACH return and NOC feature or both for themselves and their clients. Financial institutions enroll the account number for the EDI service or the originating company ID for the ACH return service.

Additionally, PDX will monitor incoming ACH transactions for enrolled accounts/company IDs and alert account holders when incoming ACH transactions contain EDI information or when they have ACH returns or NOCs. Information will be presented by settlement date to aid in the reconcilement process. Account holders can access the information online, export it in a variety of formats or have data delivered electronically to automate posting. PDX also offers an automated billing feature to allow financial institutions to bill clients via analysis or ACH debit.