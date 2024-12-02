ACE Money Transfer partners with HABIBMETRO Bank





Considering that informal channels cause Pakistan to lose foreign funds yearly as individuals send money through unregulated methods, the collaboration between ACE Money and HABIBMETRO Bank intends to support the government’s initiatives to eliminate the black market. This includes the recent countrywide restriction against illegal methods for transferring money and improving the outcome of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI).











ACE Money Transfer – HABIBMETRO Bank partnership capabilities

With the implementation of Rakhain Aapko Befikar, the campaign, provides Pakistanis residing internationally with fee-free money transfers for transactions over USD 100 to Pakistan from the UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia, intending to make them more convenient and secure. As per the information detailed in the press release, ACE Money Transfer and HABIBMETRO Bank aim to offer a solution for online money transfers to Pakistan. Moreover, the partners plan to give away three Toyota Grande cars to customers who leverage their services.



The collaboration between ACE Money Transfer and HABIBMETRO Bank uses both organisations’ capabilities, with the former bringing its network of over 375,000 payout partner locations in 100 countries. The bank has an established presence in Pakistan with over 500 branches nationwide. By working together, the two partners aim to simplify the remittance process, while also ensuring efficient, safe, and more transparent money transfers for the Pakistani diaspora. Furthermore, ACE Money Transfer and HABIBMETRO Bank focus on increasing security and reliability, as both companies are licenced and regulated by financial authorities and adhere to international anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance standards. All transactions leverage encryption technology to protect customers’ sensitive information. Users can send money by using ACE Money Transfer’s online platform or mobile app, with recipients being able to collect their funds at a HABIBMETRO Bank brand or withdraw them from an ATM. By using ACE Money Transfer’s services, customers also receive real-time visibility over their transactions, with the possibility to track the transfer every step of the way.





The collaboration’s objectives

By joining forces, the two organisations intend to facilitate individual transfers, while also contributing to Pakistan’s formal economy. According to ACE Money Transfer’s officials, overseas Pakistanis have a significant role in the country’s economy and, by working with HABIBMETRO Bank, the company aims to encourage them to use legal channels to send money home. Representatives from the bank underlined that the partnership with ACE Money Transfer focuses on simplifying the process of sending money through legal channels.



By increasing formal remittances, Pakistan can expand its balance of payments, reduce dependency on foreign loans, and boost foreign exchange reserves. As a result, the entire nation can benefit from this due to supported economic growth and additional job opportunities.