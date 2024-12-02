Accumulate launches Close Payment service for m-commerce

Close Payment with Close Beacon is a BLE/iBeacon-based solution for mobile payment and proximity marketing. It works on all major smartphones running iOS and Android.

Close Payment supports any existing payment scheme such as credit, debit direct account or wallet based solution to create a digital wallet. After registering, the user can pay for an item by being close to the cash register and then approving the purchase with a push of a button.

Close Payment can incorporate loyalty cards, coupons, vouchers etc.

Close Payment supports all payment situations such as at point of sales for existing payment terminals, existing casher systems, tablets and smartphone devices at the store. Close Payment also supports payment situations such as online, m-commerce and vending machines.

In addition, Close Payment with Close Beacon brings mobile proximity marketing to the store. The merchant can target unique offerings to the customer when he or she enters the store.

In December 2013, US-based multinational information technology corporation Hewlett Packard and Accumulate joined forces to integrate mobile payments solutions for financial institution PKO Bank Polski.