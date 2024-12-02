Acculynks PaySecure selected for integration on FlyFrontier.com

With Acculynk’s PaySecure virtual PIN-pad, customers enter their existing debit card PIN to complete the transaction at the merchant’s online checkout. PaySecure provides an extra layer of security for online debit card transactions to help reduce fraud for Frontier and other travel industry merchants.

Acculynk secures online transactions with a suite of software-only services backed by a patented authentication and encryption framework that provides security for issuers, EFT networks, merchants and payment processors. Acculynk’s PaySecure utilizes a graphical PIN-pad for the secure entry of a consumer’s PIN online and is available to merchants through existing acquirer relationships, enabling implementation.

In recent news, Navicure, a provider of cloud-based healthcare billing and payment solutions, has partnered with Acculynk to offer a customized payment platform to healthcare providers.