Acculynk and Navicure team up to launch payment platform

The new offering is expected to launch in Q3 of 2014 and will include a platform that delivers a payment solutions for different processing environments.

Acculynk secures online transactions with a suite of software-only services backed by a patented authentication and encryption framework that provides security for issuers, EFT networks, merchants and payment processors. Acculynk’s PaySecure utilizes a graphical PIN-pad for the secure entry of a consumer’s PIN online and is available to merchants through existing acquirer relationships, enabling implementation.

Navicure is a provider of cloud-based healthcare billing and payment solutions that helps physician practices, billing companies, and hospitals increase profitability. Navicure’s solutions automate account receivables processes, including primary and secondary claims reimbursement; patient eligibility verification; rejected and denied claims management, including appeals; electronic remittance and posting; claims and remittance reporting and analysis; and patient billing and payments.

In recent news, Spindle, a provider of mobile commerce solutions, has inked an agreement with Acculynk in order to provide merchant aggregation and payment services to US SMB merchants.