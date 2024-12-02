Accuity boosts its compliance screening solution

Firco Trade Compliance SEA will allow organisations involved in trade finance to track shipping vessels in real-time to ensure they are not in breach of international sanctions. If a vessel should enter a sanctioned zone or port, the organisation will be alerted and able to take action, report suspected breaches of regulation and protect itself from involvement in any wrongdoing.

Accuity’s new vessel monitoring capability has been developed in response to the regulatory pressure for banks to intensify their efforts to fight financial crime and trade-based money laundering. It integrates global automatic identification system (AIS) vessel movement content provided by IHS Markit, within the Firco Trade Compliance workflow to provide a real-time notification system to monitor a vessel and its global port calls. Firco Trade Compliance SEA will enable Accuity customers to identify potential risks in relation to vessel shipments, as well as screening for sanctioned entities and dual-use goods efficiently within a single interface.